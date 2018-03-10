 You can't miss these unseen pictures of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
ABP News Bureau | 10 Mar 2018 09:53 PM
Cricketer Mohammed Shami faces charges of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her after the cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan blamed him of physically and mentally torturing her and having extra-marital affairs, cops said. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Before marriage, she was, reportedly, working as a model. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

She belongs to a Muslim Bengali family. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

In June 2014, she got married to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

The couple has a daughter Aairah Shami who was born in July 2015. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

