Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'

New Delhi: At the age of 65, former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time with his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka. Who is Bushra Maneka? (Image: ABP Live)
As per reports, Bushra Maneka is a mother of five children. Bushra Maneka is reported to be in her 40s and was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka (senior customs official in Islamabad). (Image: Twitter)
Khawar Farid Maneka, reportedly, is the son of Ghulam Farid Maneka, an experienced politician and former federal minister. As per reports, Bushra is a known Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan. (Image: Twitter)
The third wife of Imran Khan belongs to popular Wattoo clan. (Image: Twitter)
Bushra Maneka, reportedly, is popularly known as Pinki Bibi in the area. (Image: Twitter)