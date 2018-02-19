 Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'
Search

Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'

ABP News Bureau | 19 Feb 2018 08:57 AM
Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'
1

New Delhi: At the age of 65, former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time with his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka. Who is Bushra Maneka? (Image: ABP Live)

Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'
2

As per reports, Bushra Maneka is a mother of five children. Bushra Maneka is reported to be in her 40s and was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka (senior customs official in Islamabad). (Image: Twitter)

Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'
3

Khawar Farid Maneka, reportedly, is the son of Ghulam Farid Maneka, an experienced politician and former federal minister. As per reports, Bushra is a known Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan. (Image: Twitter)

Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'
4

The third wife of Imran Khan belongs to popular Wattoo clan. (Image: Twitter)

Here are less known facts about Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka also know as 'Pinki Bibi'
5

Bushra Maneka, reportedly, is popularly known as Pinki Bibi in the area. (Image: Twitter)

trending now

INDIA
Mohammed Shami booked for attempt to murder, domestic violence
VIDEO
Is Erica Fernandes Playing Shaheer Sheikh's Love Interest In ...
VIDEO
Sachi Ghatna: Mohammed Shami's wife claims he was planning ...