 Here are five facts about Tamil writer Gnani Sankaran who passed away on Monday
Gnani Sankaran, died at his home in Chennai's KK Nagar at 12.30 am on Monday.

Updated: 15 Jan 2018 11:56 AM
Photo: Wikipedia

Chennai: Veteran Tamil writer, journalist and theatre personality, Gnani Sankaran, died at his home in Chennai's KK Nagar at 12.30 am on Monday. He was 64 and is survived by his son and his wife.He had been facing kidney ailments for years and was on regular dialysis.

 



Here are five facts about him:


  • His original name was V. Sankaran. He began his career at the Indian Express. Later he also ran ' Pareeksha' a theatre group. He is known for his column O Pakkangal in Tamil weeklies which were a major hit.

  • Gnani, also known as a revolutionary journalist of Madras in 1980s, has served as the editor of a Tamil magazine Dheemtharikida.

  • In 1981, he attracted a lot of attention with an interview with Jayendra Saraswathi, which later placed bishop of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in problems for his assertion of conducting prayers to make M Karunanidhi sick.

  • As per his close friends, Gnani has been Left of the Centre. He was famous for his strong views on politics and culture and has also written several books.

  • In 2014 Lok Sabha polls he joined Aam Admi Party (AAP) and unsuccessfully contested from Alandur constituency.



Twitter users also paid him tributes

 































