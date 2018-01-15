Here are five facts about Tamil writer Gnani Sankaran who passed away on Monday

. @superstarrajini paid his last respects to Writer #GnaniSankaran who passed away few hours ago..
He told the media after paying homage, "Gnani was my friend.. I am fan of his writings.." pic.twitter.com/qcYah0V8FH
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 15, 2018
Here are five facts about him:
- His original name was V. Sankaran. He began his career at the Indian Express. Later he also ran ' Pareeksha' a theatre group. He is known for his column O Pakkangal in Tamil weeklies which were a major hit.
- Gnani, also known as a revolutionary journalist of Madras in 1980s, has served as the editor of a Tamil magazine Dheemtharikida.
- In 1981, he attracted a lot of attention with an interview with Jayendra Saraswathi, which later placed bishop of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in problems for his assertion of conducting prayers to make M Karunanidhi sick.
- As per his close friends, Gnani has been Left of the Centre. He was famous for his strong views on politics and culture and has also written several books.
- In 2014 Lok Sabha polls he joined Aam Admi Party (AAP) and unsuccessfully contested from Alandur constituency.
Twitter users also paid him tributes
Veteran writer-journalist #GnaniSankaran passes away. Gone too soon. RIP.
— Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) January 14, 2018
Paid my respects to #GnaniSankaran Sir. Those wanting to do so can visit his residence at Alagirisamy Salai,K.K.Nagar until afternoon.
— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 15, 2018
Veteran journalist and writer #GnaniSankaran has passed away. An untiring #journalist, he was working till #Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/1qt3TKLmX3
— Anjana Om Kashyap (@omanjanakashyap) January 15, 2018
#GnaniSankaran was a daring voice in muddled TN politics, an unflinching rationalist and a polite human being. I remember reading his articles to learn politics. A staunch athiest you cannot even pray for his soul to RIP.
— Arun Velu (@gctarun) January 15, 2018
RIP #GnaniSankaran sir...A genuine writer and journalist never compromised for any political pressures.
— Bharath Kumar (@bharathprithvi) January 15, 2018
