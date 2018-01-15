Here are five facts about Tamil writer Gnani Sankaran who passed away on Monday



. @superstarrajini paid his last respects to Writer #GnaniSankaran who passed away few hours ago..

He told the media after paying homage, "Gnani was my friend.. I am fan of his writings.." pic.twitter.com/qcYah0V8FH



— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 15, 2018



His original name was V. Sankaran. He began his career at the Indian Express. Later he also ran ' Pareeksha' a theatre group. He is known for his column O Pakkangal in Tamil weeklies which were a major hit.



Gnani, also known as a revolutionary journalist of Madras in 1980s, has served as the editor of a Tamil magazine Dheemtharikida.



In 1981, he attracted a lot of attention with an interview with Jayendra Saraswathi, which later placed bishop of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in problems for his assertion of conducting prayers to make M Karunanidhi sick.



As per his close friends, Gnani has been Left of the Centre. He was famous for his strong views on politics and culture and has also written several books.



In 2014 Lok Sabha polls he joined Aam Admi Party (AAP) and unsuccessfully contested from Alandur constituency.





Veteran writer-journalist #GnaniSankaran passes away. Gone too soon. RIP.



— Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) January 14, 2018









Paid my respects to #GnaniSankaran Sir. Those wanting to do so can visit his residence at Alagirisamy Salai,K.K.Nagar until afternoon.

— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 15, 2018







Veteran journalist and writer #GnaniSankaran has passed away. An untiring #journalist, he was working till #Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/1qt3TKLmX3



— Anjana Om Kashyap (@omanjanakashyap) January 15, 2018









#GnaniSankaran was a daring voice in muddled TN politics, an unflinching rationalist and a polite human being. I remember reading his articles to learn politics. A staunch athiest you cannot even pray for his soul to RIP.

— Arun Velu (@gctarun) January 15, 2018







RIP #GnaniSankaran sir...A genuine writer and journalist never compromised for any political pressures.



— Bharath Kumar (@bharathprithvi) January 15, 2018



Veteran Tamil writer, journalist and theatre personality, Gnani Sankaran, died at his home in Chennai's KK Nagar at 12.30 am on Monday. He was 64 and is survived by his son and his wife.He had been facing kidney ailments for years and was on regular dialysis.