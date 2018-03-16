Here are all the defamation cases against Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal have always been at the centre of controversies, headlines, discussions and debates. Now the Delhi CM’s letter of apology has triggered a row in the party itself.It is to be noted that Kejriwal has apologized to Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia for accusing him of involvement in drug racket. Now Kejriwal has said that the allegations made by him during the elections were wrong.Kejriwal has apologized in this particular case, but there are many other cases of defamation against him where he made serious imputation against his opponents.Here are some of the cases where Kejriwal had to face defamation lawsuits.In 2013, Sheila Dikshit's Political Secretary Pawan Kheda filed a case against Kejriwal. Kejriwal had made a vicious remark on Sheila during the television show and performance.In 2013, Amit Sibal also lodged a case of defamation on Kejriwal. Kejriwal had accused him of taking advantage of his father's position to lobby for a telecommunications company.Nitin Gadkari sued Kejriwal on grounds of defamation in 2014. Kejriwal took the name of Nitin Gadkari in the list of India's most corrupt leaders.Finance Minster Arun Jaitley has filed three cases of defamation on Kejriwal. First, a 10 crore lawsuit for allegations of corruption in DDA; second lawsuit for dragging Jaitley's name in the raid of the CM’s office, and third, his lawyer Jethmalani had filed a lawsuit of 10 crore on being called a crook.Kejriwal also apologised to Avtar Singh Bhadana for calling him as one of the most corrupt people in the country. He gave the statement in the year 2014. He got relief in this case.]In 2013, Surendra Kumar Sharma filed a defamation case against Kejriwal for not giving him ticket to AAP and for abusive remarks against him.In 2016, Ramesh Bidhodi accused Kejriwal for baseless charges against him.In 2016 Chetan Chauhan also dragged Kejriwal for making indecent imputations against him.As per reports Kejriwal had alleged that Majithia had links with Punjab's drug mafia. Now he has apologised to Majithia for the same.