Here are 7 facts about Aditya Thackeray, latest entrant in Shiv Sena's National Executive

Here are few things about Shiv Sena's new National Executive:



Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is the grandson of Bal Thackeray



He is also currently the President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena



Aaditya established the Yuva Sena on 17 October 2010 which has units across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir



Aditya Thackeray's first book of poems, 'My Thoughts in White and Black', was published in 2007



He is also lyricist and released a private album Ummeed



He wrote all the eight songs in Ummeed



Aaditya Thackeray has proposed revival of Mumbai nightlife by allowing malls and restaurants to be open all night



His full name is Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray.Image: TwitterShiv Sena is an Indian far-right regional political party and its ideology is based on pro-Marathi ideology and Hindu nationalism (Hindutva). It was founded on 19 June 1966 by Bal Thackeray.Shiv Sena originally emerged from a movement in Mumbai demanding preferential treatment for Maharashtrians over migrants to the city.Party is currently headed by Thackeray's son, Uddhav Thackeray and members of Shiv Sena are referred to as Shivsainiks.