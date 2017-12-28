 Hedge clarifies on Constitution comment, says 'statement wrong interpreted'
The clarification comes after he drew much criticism inside the parliament and outside from the opposition

New Delhi: Skill Development Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on Thursday clarified his statement “We are here to change the constitution statement saying, “I respect the constitution and hold it at the highest position”.

Hedge also alleged that his statement was “presented in a wrong manner and misinterpreted”.

The clarification comes after he drew much criticism inside the parliament and outside from the opposition.

Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at BJP and took a jibe saying, “Our constitution is under threat”.

The statement was made by Hegde on December 24 in Karnataka.

