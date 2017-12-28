Hedge clarifies on Constitution comment, says 'statement wrong interpreted'

Hedge also alleged that his statement was “presented in a wrong manner and misinterpreted”.
The clarification comes after he drew much criticism inside the parliament and outside from the opposition.
Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at BJP and took a jibe saying, “Our constitution is under threat”.
The statement was made by Hegde on December 24 in Karnataka.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Dec 2017 11:25 AM