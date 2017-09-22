Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, bring relief from heat

The weather office has also predicted rains for the next two days.Rainfall recorded at 11.30 a.m. at Ayanagar was 3 mm, Palam 2 mm and the Ridge area 3.9 mm, the Met Office said.According to the weather office, the temperature in several parts of the city dropped by one and two degrees Celcius.The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Friday was 26.5 degrees celsius, two notches above normal.The India Meteorological Department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Friday would be around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius.The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 78 per cent.The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, season's average.