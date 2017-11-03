Heavy rain disrupts Chennai; School, colleges closed



#Floods:Avoid entering flood waters. If you need to enter, then wear suitable footwear. #ChennaiFloods

— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) November 2, 2017

: School and colleges will remain shut in Chennai and in the coastal region of Tamil Naidu due to heavy rain since last evening. IT companies have also been advised by the government to remain closed. Many areas witnessed water logging and commuters were also stranded due to heavy traffic jams.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advised people to stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts etc. NDMA tweeted -Tamil Nadu Meteorological Department had earlier warned of heavy rainfall at a few places in the state in the next 24 hours.MeT official, S Balachandran, said "In 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in few places in north coastal region, while heavy to very heavy rainfall in south coastal region."On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palaniswami, appointed Ministers to oversee rain relief work. Chennai has been witnessing isolated rains for the past few days.