Heavy rain disrupts Chennai; School, colleges closed

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advised people to stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts etc. NDMA tweeted -
#Floods:Avoid entering flood waters. If you need to enter, then wear suitable footwear. #ChennaiFloods
— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) November 2, 2017
Tamil Nadu Meteorological Department had earlier warned of heavy rainfall at a few places in the state in the next 24 hours.
MeT official, S Balachandran, said "In 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in few places in north coastal region, while heavy to very heavy rainfall in south coastal region."
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palaniswami, appointed Ministers to oversee rain relief work. Chennai has been witnessing isolated rains for the past few days.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 03 Nov 2017 09:19 AM