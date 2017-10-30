 Heavy downpour in Chennai; Traffic and schools affected
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Heavy downpour in Chennai; Traffic and schools affected

Heavy downpour in Chennai; Traffic and schools affected

Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu are hit by heavy rains which are predicted to continue for the next three to four days. As water-logging disrupts traffic and schools remain shut, life in the city is thrown out of gear.

By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 05:19 PM
Heavy downpour in Chennai; Traffic and schools affected

File Photo/ Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu are struck with heavy rain.

Chennai:  Just a day after Met Department’s prediction about upcoming North East monsoon showers in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and other parts of the state were hit by heavy downpour.

Monday morning in Chennai witnessed heavy showers due to which several parts of the city remained water-logged. Daily commuters were badly hit as the traffic in the city remained disturbed because of water-logging in traffic routes. Many schools too remained shut owing to the heavy rainfall.

Barring brief delays of few departures and arrivals, flights have not been disrupted.

According to the prediction of the weather department, the rain-showers are expected to continue for the next two consecutive days with intensity of the showers varying from moderate to heavy .

The interior districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive moderate showers in the coming days , while the coastal areas may receive heavy downpour for the next two – three days.

However, any threat of flood has been dismissed by the Met office.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story India stands ground on Pak's support to terrorists

trending now

VIDEO
6 accused arrested for setting 100 slum houses of Bandra on ...
VIDEO
Poster of Akshay Kumar's new film Padman released
INDIA
SC should not wait any longer to hear pleas ...