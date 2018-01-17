Heated politics over Govt’s withdrawal of Haj subsidy

New Delhi: Political scenario has heated after Government’s call on ending Haj subsidy, a provision which cost around Rs 1500 crore to the government every year.Though the government’s call came after Supreme Court order, which had given 10 years’ time to completely stop the subsidy; massive politics has began over the same in the wake of general elections next year.In May 2012, the Supreme Court of India ordered the government to end the practice by 2022, ruling that the subsidy is unconstitutional. The court instead asked the government to invest that amount in education and other development measures for the minority community.The court bench also cited Quran saying that haj pilgrimage was mandatory only for those who could afford the expenses for traveling, food and accommodation.PTI imageNow, the government is claiming that the money which government saves from ending subsidy would be put to use for the education and for uplifting the minority section of the society.AIMIM leader Owaisi on the other hand, is playing the minority and religion card and questioned the amount of money the government has been spending on Kumbh melas and yatras.Though the leader later said, "I've been saying since 2006 that this Haj subsidy money should be used for education of Muslim children, especially girls. No need to blow the trumpet, SC has already given its judgment on the same".Surprisingly, Congress has presented its contentment towards Government’s move saying it hopes the saved money would be put to use in a good way.Speaking on the same, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I hope government uses this money to help the minorities and to better their lives”.