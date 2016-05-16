 Heat wave likely to subside by end of May: IMD
Search

Heat wave likely to subside by end of May: IMD

By: || Updated: 16 May 2016 11:07 AM
Heat wave likely to subside by end of May: IMD
New Delhi: The heat wave is expected to spread over more parts of north and central India, including the national capital, in the next five days but the conditions are likely to gradually subside during the remaining part of the month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions are already prevailing over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana.

"These conditions are likely to spread over to some more areas comprising parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat and north Madhya Maharashtra during May 17-21. They are likely to abate gradually during the remaining part of May," the IMD said in its forecast.

Several parts of the country are reeling under intense heat. The MET department has already predicted a delay of six days for the onset of monsoon this year.

However, several areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka are expected to get a good amount of rainfall owing to a depression. This will bring some relief to the states.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Farmers facing problems all over India: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

INDIA
India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their ...
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport
VIDEO
Shami may fly to Kolkata to meet wife Hasin ...