Heartbreaking! Irrfan Khan Diagnosed With A Rare Disease, asks fans to pray



Love and luck ???????? come back firing all guns



— Ronnie Lahiri (@ronnielahiri) March 5, 2018









Praying for you. You will be alright. Take care and get well soon.

— Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) March 5, 2018







Prayers and healing thoughts coming your way, get well soon ????



— Akhila????️ (@jade_mar1) March 5, 2018



Actor Irrfan Khan made a shocking tweet in which he revealed that he has contracted with a rare disease. He has also stated that he is undergoing further tests to reach a conclusive diagnosis and urged his fans to wish the best for him.In his shocking Tweet, the actor has urged his fans not to speculate about the disease and spread wrong information. He did not reveal about the details of the disease but asserted that the disease has shaken him up for the last fifteen days.Here is the emotional Tweet by the iconic actor:As per reports last month he was diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice and was adviced bed rest by doctors.His fans have almost flooded the internet with wishes for him.