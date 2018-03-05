Heartbreaking! Irrfan Khan Diagnosed With A Rare Disease, asks fans to pray

In his shocking Tweet, the actor has urged his fans not to speculate about the disease and spread wrong information. He did not reveal about the details of the disease but asserted that the disease has shaken him up for the last fifteen days.
Here is the emotional Tweet by the iconic actor:
???????? pic.twitter.com/JXD8NKwH3D
— Irrfan (@irrfank) March 5, 2018
As per reports last month he was diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice and was adviced bed rest by doctors.
His fans have almost flooded the internet with wishes for him.
Love and luck ???????? come back firing all guns
— Ronnie Lahiri (@ronnielahiri) March 5, 2018
Praying for you. You will be alright. Take care and get well soon.
— Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) March 5, 2018
Prayers and healing thoughts coming your way, get well soon ????
— Akhila????️ (@jade_mar1) March 5, 2018
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 05:39 PM