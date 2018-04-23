'He has decided correctly,' says Subramanian Swamy on VP's decision rejecting Impeachment Motion

  • Latest News
Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra. He cited “technical” reasons for the same.

Updated: 23 Apr 2018 11:24 AM
Subramanian Swamy (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Commenting on the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's decision rejecting the Impeachment Motion against CJI Dipak Misra, Subramanian Swamy said that "he has decided correctly".

"He has decided correctly. He need not have taken two days to make the decision. It should've been considered null and void & thrown out from the beginning. Congress committed suicide by doing this," Subramanian Swamy said, reported news agency ANI.





"After having perused annexures to the Motion & having detailed consultations & having studied opinions of constitutional experts I am satisfied that admission of this notice of Impeachment Motion is neither desirable nor proper," Vice President said reported news agency.

As per VP Naidu, seven out of 71 signatures were given by Members of Parliament (MPs) who now retired.

Seven political parties, including Congress on Saturday approached Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking impeachment of CJI. This came a day after Supreme Court rejected CBI probe and formation of SIT in special Judge HC Loya’s death case.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 11:19 AM
