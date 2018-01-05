HC asks Maha govt why viewers should buy food from movie theaters

: The Bombay High Court today directed the Maharashtra government to file a reply to a PIL challenging the prohibition on carrying outside food into movie theatres and multiplexes across the state.The court asked when security guards frisk the public entering cinema halls and check their bags, what was the need to keep all their food items and force them to purchase food from theatres.A bench of Justices R M Borde and Rajesh Ketkar directed the state government to inform the court within three weeks, of the rationale behind such a prohibition that is currently imposed by most of the cinema theatres, and also whether it was in accordance with the law or not.ALSO READ:The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the case was filed by city resident Jainendra Baxi through his lawyer Aditya Pratap.The plea claimed there was no legal or statutory provision prohibiting one from carrying personal food articles or water inside movie theatres."You have metal detectors to check for unauthorised or dangerous possessions such as knives and arms. The guards also frisk the public entering the theatres, check their purses and bags, then what is the need to remove all their food items and ask them to purchase food items from the theatres?" the bench asked.The high court directed the state to also consider the suggestions made by the petitioner and clarify its position in this regard in its reply.