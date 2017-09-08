Have beef in your country, then come to India: Union Minister, KJ Alphons

New Delhi: Tourism minister tells tourists to eat meat in their own country and then come to India.Union Minister, KJ Alphons who sworn in as new minister of tourism in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet re-shufflement was seen giving his suggestion in reply to a question on whether tourism will get affected due to beef ban in several states?The minister was speaking on the 33annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operator in Odisha’s capital city.The first Malayali minister into the cabinet Alphons in defence of BJP said that the ruling party has no food codes for the states.On the first day in office on 5September the tourism minister had said that there is no restriction on beef consumption in Kerala or Goa. People are free to exercise their choice of food as Goa chief minister, Manohar Parrikar has already said that no limitations would be put in the state, Kerala will also follow similar principle.However after merely three days from swearing as tourism minister Alphons has made headlines for contradicting his statements and when asked about his earlier comment he giggled and said “It’s a cock-and-bull story. I am not the food minister”