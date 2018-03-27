 Hasin Jahan goes to meet husband Shami after accident; says will pray to God for quick recovery
Hasin took a flight from Kolkata to Delhi with their daughter to visit the injured cricketer

Kolkata: India cricketer Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan is all set to meet him in Delhi.



Hasin took a flight from Kolkata to Delhi with their daughter to visit the injured cricketer.

She had levied charges of infidelity, domestic violence, attempt to murder earlier this month.

On Saturday, Shami was returning to Delhi from Dehradun to join the Delhi Daredevils team when his car collided with a truck in the Ahadrohi area in Dehradun.

On his accident, she said, “whatever has happened between us, he is still my husband and I am worried after hearing the news about his accident.”

