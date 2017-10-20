Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya murder case solved: Brother-in-law planned killing in Jhajjar jail, says police

Chandigarh: Haryanvi singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya’s murder was hatched by her jailed brother-in-law Dinesh, police said on Friday.Harshita's sister Lata had also alleged that her husband Dinesh had got the artist killed because she was the prime witness in their mother's murder in 2014 in which he is an accused.Police had taken him into remand for four days.Dinesh planned the killing in Jhajjar jail, according to police. Some of his inmates who were on bail or parole executed the crime on Tuesday at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district.She was shot when she was on her way back to home in a car at around 4 pm after completing her performance at a function in village Chamrara, police had said."Dinesh, my husband," alleged Lata, when she was asked who could be behind the murder of her sister Harshita."He got her (Harshita) killed because she was a witness in the murder of her mother," Lata claimed in Panipat while talking to reporters.Police had also said Dinesh had allegedly threatened to kill Harshita a few months back."Her brother-in-law was already charged with the murder of Harshita's mother. He was facing several criminal cases and was already in jail," said Panipat DSP Desh Raj said.Harshita's mother was killed in 2014 in Delhi and the singer was the prime witness in the murder case, police said.Harshita used to live in Narela in Delhi.(With additional information from PTI)