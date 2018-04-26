Haryana: Six arrested for disrupting Friday prayer in Gurugram

The entire incident was also captured in a video and widely circulated on the social media platforms. The miscreants were are also heard shouting “Masjid kis liye banaya hai” (What are mosque's made for?) while directing those offering prayers to do it only in mosques.



According to reports, the accused have been identified as Arun, Manish, Deepak, Monu alias Nambardar, Mohit and Ravinder --all residents of Wazirabad and Kanhai villages of Gurugram.



“We had come across videos of the incident last week. However, a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by one Hazid Shahzad Khan only yesterday,” Indian Express quoted Arvind Dahiya, Station House Officer of Sector 53 police station, as saying.



All of them have been booked under sections Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.



Dahiya said that further probe into the matter is being instigated to nab the other culprits.



Discretion Advised: The embedded video contains strong language which may not be suitable for people.



