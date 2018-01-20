Haryana Shocker: Class 12 student kills principal with gun in school

The accused student fired four shots at principal Ritu Chhabra, who was in her office, with a .32 bore gun and critically injured her, they said.
ALSO READ: 2013 Honour killing: Six accused awarded death sentence
Chhabra succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Desh Raj. The boy was caught by locals and handed him over to the police, officials said.
The incident took place between 11:30 am and 12 noon, police said. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, they said
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 20 Jan 2018 04:47 PM