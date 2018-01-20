 Haryana Shocker: Class 12 student kills principal with gun in school
The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained

Haryana Shocker: Class 12 student kills principal with gun in school

Yamunanagar: A class 12 student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school today, police said.

The accused student fired four shots at principal Ritu Chhabra, who was in her office, with a .32 bore gun and critically injured her, they said.

Chhabra succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Desh Raj. The boy was caught by locals and handed him over to the police, officials said.

The incident took place between 11:30 am and 12 noon, police said. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, they said

