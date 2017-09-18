Haryana Police hasn't contacted us for Honeypreet's arrest: Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP P.K. Thakur on Monday said Haryana Police has not contacted Bihar Police, seeking help for arrest of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal currently.Several districts of Bihar share international borders with the Himalayan nation. Thakur also refuted reports that the state police has information on the whereabouts of Honeypreet through the state's districts adjoining the Nepal border."So far, Haryana Police has not approached Bihar Police in this connection," Thakur said.Honeypreet Insan tops the list of 43 persons "wanted" by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in two rape cases.A senior police official at the police headquarters here said that there was no information with the state police that Honeypreet was seen in areas along the Nepal border. "All such reports are baseless." He said Bihar shares nearly 700-km porous border with Nepal.For the last 10 days, reports have been appearing in the local as well as national media that Honeypreet might have crossed over to Nepal through Bihar