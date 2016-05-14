 Haryana: Parents storm principal's office as negligence leaves child injured
By: || Updated: 14 May 2016 04:37 PM
Gurgaon (Haryana): Parents of the Ryan International School students in Gurgaon stormed the principal's office yesterday in protest against the serious injuries suffered by a seven-year-old girl, who was hit by a car, after being dropped on the wrong side of the road by the school bus.

The incident took place on Monday when the school bus, instead of dropping the class three student on the designated stop, left her on the wrong side of the road.

The girl, Jiya, was hit by a car when she was trying to cross the road on her own.  Jiya's parents have alleged that the school bus did stop at the designated bus stop, where her mother was waiting, and dropped the child much further ahead.

They have also stated that there was no attendent present on the bus when the child was dropped.  Jiya's parents were angered when the school showed lack of 'sensitivity' towards the incident and refused to extend any help.

The seven-year-old is being admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, where her condition is said to be serious.  The school has so far refused to accept its role in the unfortunate incident.

First Published:
