A Haryana traffic policeman got beaten by a national-level karate champion when the latter tried to sexually harass the former on a shared auto-rickshaw in Rohtak.On Friday, the constable was charged with sexual harassment and arrested.The Karate champion, earlier, represented her state at the 10th national Open Karate Championship 2017 in Goa and won a gold, reported news agency ANI.The incident happened on Thursday.