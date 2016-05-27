Haryana DGP says common man has the right to kill!



Haryana DGP: If someone insults a woman or tries to kill a person,then common man has right to take criminal's lifehttps://t.co/kohRI6Q2cm

— ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2016

Singh, who is an IPS officer of 1985 batch, said that if someone sets ablazes a house or tries to kill someone, then the law gives you the right to kill the criminal.The DGP further said, "Police is already there, but you need to understand your role as a common man. If you are not competent enough to play this role then it comes in the definition of cowardice."