Haryana: Body of an 8-year-old girl found inside a bag in a drain in Rohtak

A body of an 8-year-old girl is found inside a bag in a drain. The body is nearly five-day-old. The cops are trying to identify the victim.



Police have started an investigation. The body is sent for postmortem.



The real cause of death will be clear after the postmortem report, said police.



Hearing in Kathua rape case:



In Kathua rape case, first court hearing will take place today at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.



First rape, then killing of the girl has become a national issue. She belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community.



On January 10, girl had disappeared from a spot near her house and a week later, her body was found in the same area.

New Delhi: After Unnao, Kathua and Surat rape cases, one more suspected case of rape is reported from Rohtak's Titauli village in Haryana.