Haryana Assembly passes bill advocating capital punishment for rape of children below 12-years of age

New Delhi: In an effort to make stringent law, Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed bill advocating capital punishment for rape of children below 12-years of age, reported ANI.The state has witnessed some shocking rape cases in the past few months which led to criticism for the Haryana government under CM Manohar Lal Khattar.The murder of Pradyuman Thakur (class-2 student) in Ryan International School in Bhondsi, Gurugram on September 8 sparked widespread outrage. It led to demands for enhanced security measures in schools.In February, a woman was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Haryana's Palwal district, police said, reported news agency PTI.The matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint today, Mahila police station in-charge Kamla Devi said. The woman alleged that when she was returning home on February 15, the accused abducted her in their car and raped her, the police officer said.In her complaint, she also said that the men threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter, Devi said, reported PTI.Recently, just barely a week back, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth of the same village, following which the accused was arrested, the police said."When the girl did not return home by evening, her parents launched a search. When she was found, she narrated the incident to her parents, who informed the police," SHO of Mulana police station Rajesh Kumar said, reported news agency.The accused was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him after medical examination of the girl, the officer said.