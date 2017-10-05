Khattar alleges 'Punjab Police has shielded Honeypreet', Sidhu says 'there's no proof'

New Delhi: Haryana CM ML Khattar has leveled serious allegations on Punjab Police of shielding Honeypreet Insan, withholding informtion and postponing her arrest.“She’s been taken to Bhatinda by police for interrogation. This is because of Punjab Police which has helped her. It should have shared whatever information it had against Honeypreet to Haryana Police. The cause of delay in her arrest will be unearthed during interrogation of Honeypreet," Khattar told reporters.Rebutting his accusations, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said there was no proof to substantiate his claim.Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also termed it “inefficiency” and “incapability” of Haryana Police in nabbing Honeypreet on time. He said the Haryana Police should be probed for allowing her to accompany Baba Ram Rahim to the jail in a helicopter.Priyanka Taneja (36), alias Honeypreet, who claims to be the adopted daughter of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was arrested along with another woman, identified as Sukhdeep Kaur from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab on Tuesday.Both have been sent to six-day police remand. The Dera chief is in jail after being convicted for 20 years in a 15-year-old rape case.