Hardik Patel's alleged 'sex CD' goes viral, he terms it as 'morphed'



अब गंदी राजनीति की शुरुआत हो गई हैं।मुझे बदनाम कर लो कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ेगा,लेकिन गुजरात की महिलाओ का अपमान किया जा रहा हैं।

— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 13, 2017











Reacting to it, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said he is unaware of the video and did not want to comment on it.











Congress supporter and Social activist Tehseen Poonawalla attacked BJP over the alleged CD.











"This violation of the right to privacy. He is single, unmarried and has the right to have his personal space. Unless he is forcing himself on any woman, he can't be attacked," he said













In a 10-minute video, Hardik was seen with a girl in a room for a brief period but later the video was turned off.The Patidar leader has called it as an attempt to defame him and termed the video as "morphed"."Now the filthy politics has begun. You can defame me but it will make no difference. The women of Gujarat have been insulted," he said."The man in the CD does not even look like Hardik Patel. It's a violation of someone's privacy. How desperate is this Narendra Modi and Vijay Rupani government," he tweeted.Last week Hardik had said that the BJP might try to malign his image with a sex CD in order to make electoral gains."The BJP has prepared a doctored sex CD to defame me and it will be released just before the election. What can you expect from the BJP? So just wait, watch and enjoy," Hardik had said.