Hardik Patel 'sex CD' row: CM Vijay Rupani behind alleged videos, claim PAAS leaders

PAAS leader Dinesh Bhamaniya claimed BJP has spent over Rs. 40 crore to get these CDs prepared. He said many police officials, influenced by BJP leadership in Gujarat, were also involved in the making of these purported clips to defame Hardik Patel.Dinesh also claimed that BJP leaders are trying to frame Hardik by getting a woman to lodge a "fake" complain against him on charges of molestation. He said there are 52 more such CDs of PAAS leaders prepared by BJP.Two purported sex clips of Hardik have surfaced in social media this week which the Patidar quota stir spearhead claimed were morphed and circulated at the behest of the BJP as part of "dirty politics" to defame him.The Patidar leader had attacked BJP for playing "dirty politics" to tarnish his image ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat.Hardik had said he is unperturbed with the CD episode as BJP can go down to any level to defame him."Tomorrow they will bring out a CD with three women. I believe BJP will go down to cheapest level to defame me but I am unperturbed," he had said.Attacking BJP president Amit Shah, Hardik said Gujarat women are being spied upon by him."As BJP's dirty politics has begun, It will be fun to fight. Gujarat women are being spied upon by AmitShah. This shows the nature of BJP. But we will keep fighting for the Patidar, farmers, and all the backward class people," Hardik said.Last week, Hardik had predicted that a fake CD of him might surface ahead of the polls. He had claimed that the BJP might try to malign his image with a fake 'sex CD' in order to make electoral gains.Hardik has emerged as the face of Patel community in the state-wide Patel quota agitation, and Congress is looking forward to creating a political space for itself in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state by trying to win Patidars, who form a chunk of the BJP's vote bank.