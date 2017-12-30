Hardik Patel is the 'Vyakti Vishesh' for 2017

In an online poll conducted by the ABP News, the 24-year-old emerged as the biggest newsmaker of 2017 by securing 59.74 per cent votes. PM Narendra Modi was polled 25.91 per cent votes.Patel rose to the forefront after he led the Patidar quota stir in 2015, demanding reservation for the Patels in Gujarat. He also supported the Congress in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections.Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was the choice of 6.77 per cent people, remained at the distant third position in the online poll. Gandhi was followed by saffron-clad Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath, who won 2.87 per cent of the popular votes.Surprisingly, India skipper Virat Kohli, who married actor Anushka Sharma earlier this month, could only get 1.58 per cent votes.The sadhvi, who brought the empire of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim down and sent him to jail, was considered by 1.12 per cent people.BJP chief Amit Shah, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, controversial drama movie 'Padmavati' and director Rohit Shetty shared the rest of the votes.