 Hardik Pandya gets run out in the most bizarre manner, becomes butt of jokes on Twitter
Here are some interesting memes, sure to crack you up

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 03:59 PM
PTI

New Delhi: On Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa at Centurion, Hardik Pandya got run-out in the most bizarre manner. Of course, the tragic run out hasn’t gone down well with Indian cricket fans with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar proclaiming it as 'unforgivable'. See for yourself:

 

 

Twitter soon exploded with some hilarious reactions and trolled Pandya for the unfortunate error. Here are some interesting memes, sure to crack you up:

 





































