Hapur, UP: Famous gangster killed in an encounter

The criminal Paasi had another man with him on a blue Pulsar, who managed to flee because of dark.

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 08:45 AM
Uttar Pradesh: In a joint operation, Lucknow police and STF on late Monday night encountered a criminal named Mohan Paasi.

Paasi was awarded a life imprisonment in Azamgarh, who fled from the court at the time of court hearing.

The criminal Paasi had another man with him on a blue Pulsar, who managed to flee because of dark.

Paasi had award money of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Speaking on the encounter the police said, “Paasi tried to escapes into the forest whiloe firing shots towards the police officials, but luckily his bike slipped and cops encountered him”.

“Another man who was with him on the bike, managed to escape as it was dark “the official added.

