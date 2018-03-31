Hanuman Jayanti: WhatsApp Status, Wishes and Messages For Friends



Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service.

He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.



Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram

Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Ram

Hanuman Ji Ki Tarah Japte Jao

Apni Saari Badhaye Door Karte Jao

Shubh Hanuman Jayanti



The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord Hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion.



Hanuman is an ardent devotee of god Rama,

and is worshipped for his unflinching devotion to the God.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti



May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti



Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and get a blessing to become successful in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti



Janam Divas Ram Bhakt Hanuman ka, Jalayi Vishal Lanka jisne sirf apni poonch se.. Janam Divas hai us Balwaan ka. Badhai ho Janam Divas Hanuman Ka! Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanthi.



Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan. Happy Hanuman Jayant!



Lord Hanuman is the Symbol of Strength, unparalleled devotion , and Selfless Service. May Lord Hanuman give you his strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.



Wishing You A Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman bless you with lots of success and happiness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti



Let us pray Mukhya Prana on this auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to get enlightened and be successful.



I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti



Manojavam Maarutatulyavegam, Jitendriyam buddhimataamVaristham, Vaataatmajam Vaanarayoothmukhyam, Sriramdootam saranam Prapadhye.. HAPPY HANUMAN JAYANTI



Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Ram, Hanuman Ji Ki Tarah Japte Jao, Apni Saari Badhaye Door Karte Jao.. Shubh Hanuman Jayanti



Prem Pratitahi Kapi Bhaje, Sada Dhare Ur Dhyan, Tehi Ke Karaj Sakal Shubh, Sidha Kare Hanuman..Jai Hanuman



Hanuman Mandir Me buri niyat wale gayab ho jate the.. Me gaya, gayab ho gaya.. Mera Friend gaya, gayab ho gaya Lekin, TUM gaye Hanumanji gayab ho gaye.



Hanuman is an ardent devotee of god Rama and is worshipped for his unflinching devotion to the God. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi :)



Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated all around India for the birth of Lord Hanuman.Every year on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated.Photo: PTI (Representational)This year, the festival is celebrated on March 31.Hanuman is the son of wind-god Pawan. He is described to have superhuman-like qualities in the scriptures.On Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses.The verses are believed to have been authored by Tulsidas. It is about the qualities of Hanuman like his superhuman strength, his courage, and bravery, devotion to Rama and Sita.