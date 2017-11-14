 Hang rapists of children in six months: DCW Chairperson
By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 07:13 PM
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Jai Hind on Tuesday protested outside the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh here demanding death penalty within six months to those who rape children.
The protest followed the rape of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in the capital.

Maliwal urged Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to chair a meeting on the issue. She also urged all the leaders to visit the rape victim in the hospital.

