Hang rapists of children in six months: DCW Chairperson

She tweeted
Had sat in front of @rajnathsingh ji house. Wrote letters, met, gone 2 court & did Satyagraha. 1.5 year old girl who ws gangraped, her blood is on r hands. Appeal 2 all netas 2 meet her. Appeal 2 HM 2 call meet & create plan 4 giving death penalty to rapists of children in 6 mths
— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2017
The protest followed the rape of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in the capital.
She also tweeted -
1.5 year old girl raped on Children's day which was supposed to be last day of my Satyagraha. I am speechless, devastated. The system failed to move despite my efforts.
— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2017
Maliwal urged Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to chair a meeting on the issue. She also urged all the leaders to visit the rape victim in the hospital.
