Hang rapists of children in six months: DCW Chairperson



Had sat in front of @rajnathsingh ji house. Wrote letters, met, gone 2 court & did Satyagraha. 1.5 year old girl who ws gangraped, her blood is on r hands. Appeal 2 all netas 2 meet her. Appeal 2 HM 2 call meet & create plan 4 giving death penalty to rapists of children in 6 mths

— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2017



1.5 year old girl raped on Children's day which was supposed to be last day of my Satyagraha. I am speechless, devastated. The system failed to move despite my efforts.



— Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2017



Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Jai Hind on Tuesday protested outside the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh here demanding death penalty within six months to those who rape children.She tweetedThe protest followed the rape of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in the capital.She also tweeted -Maliwal urged Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to chair a meeting on the issue. She also urged all the leaders to visit the rape victim in the hospital.