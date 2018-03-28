Kerala cop records naked visuals of transgender from police station; later gets suspended

: A shocking incident was reported in Kerala where a video clip of a half-naked transgender inside a police station has gone viral on the internet.The video, which caused embarrassment to the police, was recorded by a woman police official as the transgender began 'removing' her clothes.Following this, a woman police officer has been suspended.Police had 'removed' the transgender woman from a public place and brought her to the Alappuzha south police station on March 22 following a complaint of "public nuisance."The woman, said to be drunk, allegedly started undressing before the officers after their unruly behaviour.As per police report, an inquiry is going on.