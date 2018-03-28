 Kerala cop records naked visuals of transgender from police station; later gets suspended
  Kerala cop records naked visuals of transgender from police station; later gets suspended

The video, which caused embarrassment to the police, was recorded by a woman police official as the transgender began 'removing' her clothes

Alappuzha: A shocking incident was reported in Kerala where a video clip of a half-naked transgender inside a police station has gone viral on the internet.

The video, which caused embarrassment to the police, was recorded by a woman police official as the transgender began 'removing' her clothes.



Following this, a woman police officer has been suspended.

Police had 'removed' the transgender woman from a public place and brought her to the Alappuzha south police station on March 22 following a complaint of "public nuisance."

The woman, said to be drunk, allegedly started undressing before the officers after their unruly behaviour.

As per police report,  an inquiry is going on.

