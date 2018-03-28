Kerala cop records naked visuals of transgender from police station; later gets suspended

The video, which caused embarrassment to the police, was recorded by a woman police official as the transgender began 'removing' her clothes.
Following this, a woman police officer has been suspended.
Police had 'removed' the transgender woman from a public place and brought her to the Alappuzha south police station on March 22 following a complaint of "public nuisance."
The woman, said to be drunk, allegedly started undressing before the officers after their unruly behaviour.
As per police report, an inquiry is going on.
First Published: 28 Mar 2018 02:24 PM