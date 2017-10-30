Gwalior hospital apathy: Over 50 women fall sick after delivery; 5 critical

Gwalior: In yet another case of hospital apathy, 50 pregnant women fell sick after they were given a biotic dose by Kamla Raja Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Monday morning.As per sources, 5 out of these 50 women are in a critical condition and have been shifted to ICU.A lot of ruckus could be seen inside the hospital premises after the families of the patients protested against the hospital authorities for their callousness.The government hospital is situated in Madhya Pradesh health minister’s constituency.Several questions are being raised on the quality of the medicines that are being given to the patients of the hospital.The hospital is yet to issue a statement on the same. No action has been taken against anyone so far.