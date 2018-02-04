 Gurugram: Monkeys being drugged with sedatives to catch them, allege animal activists
MCG has hired a contractor to curb monkey menace in the region. Various animal activists have been concerned about such practice.

Updated: 04 Feb 2018 07:33 AM
Image: Screen grab/ANI

Gurugram (Haryana): Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon's monkey catching drive has come into scrutiny after animal activists raised questions over their catching process.

Animal activists alleged that monkey catchers administer drugs to these monkeys in order to trap them.

It is pertinent to mention here that to put a check on monkey menace, many civic bodies in different parts of the country hire contractors to catch these apes.

Watch video:

