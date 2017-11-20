Gurugram: Fortis Hospital bills deceased dengue patient’s parents Rs 18 lakh in 15 days



Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in .We will take all the necessary action. https://t.co/dq273L66cK

One of my batchmate's 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it. Corrupt assholes.



More facts since people asked for it. Read thread and see snaps.



1. Charged for a whopping 660 syringes. They pumped a 7 year old with an average of ~40 syringes a day. Parents kept insisting on MRI/CT Scan to check if she was even alive since she was on ventilator since day 5 pic.twitter.com/NvZKQgp9Pj



Doctors kept refusing and delaying scans citing ventilator despite repeated requests. CT scans are possible with ventilator. When the finally did, the brain damage was extensive.



Sugar strips - available at INR 13/strip on (Tada!) - Fortis Healthcare Website - billed at INR 200 per strip. pic.twitter.com/TpNMvYtINh



Started with Meropenem at INR 500 per strip, then realized the family is not protesting much, so pumped up to another brand at 7 times the price. pic.twitter.com/092fUXL12P



Adya was declared dead on September 15."The hospital in the bill showed that 2,700 gloves and 600 syringes were used in 15 days during her treatment. They even charged us for the cloth they wrapped our daughter in after she died. The hospital charged us Rs. 4 lakh for medicines," Deepti, Adya's mother, said.Adya was detected with Dengue in August and admitted to Rockland Hospital in Dwarka Sector 12. After five days she was shifted from Rockland Hospital to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where the 7-year-old was immediately put on a ventilator without informing her parents."We thought the hospital will tell us before putting her on a ventilator but were not informed," Deepti said.After being put on a ventilator, Adya's condition deteriorated as her brain and kidneys got affected.Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has promised to look into the matter and tweeted “Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in - We will take all necessary action.”A Twitter user also tweeted with the details of Fortis Hospital's bill."One of my batchmate's 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it," he Tweeted about Adya.He also said that the parents "kept insisting on MRI/CT Scan to check if she was even alive since she was on ventilator since day 5." The doctors kept delaying it.He claimed that sugar strips, which are available at Rs. 13 per strip at Fortis Healthcare website were billed at Rs. 200 per strip."Started with Meropenem at INR 500 per strip, then realized the family is not protesting much, so pumped up to another brand at 7 times the price," he said.