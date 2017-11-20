 Gurugram: Fortis Hospital bills deceased dengue patient’s parents Rs 18 lakh in 15 days
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gurugram: Fortis Hospital bills deceased dengue patient’s parents Rs 18 lakh in 15 days

Gurugram: Fortis Hospital bills deceased dengue patient’s parents Rs 18 lakh in 15 days

By: || Updated: 20 Nov 2017 10:21 PM
Gurugram: Fortis Hospital bills deceased dengue patient’s parents Rs 18 lakh in 15 days

Gurgaon-based Fortis Hospital charged a Delhi couple over a lakh rupees per day for fifteen days after they admitted their 7-year-old daughter, Adya, to the hospital for treatment of dengue.

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, Gurugram-based Fortis Hospital charged a Delhi couple over a lakh rupees per day for fifteen days after they admitted their 7-year-old daughter, Adya, to the hospital for treatment of dengue.

dengi 1-compressed

Adya was declared dead on September 15.

"The hospital in the bill showed that 2,700 gloves and 600 syringes were used in 15 days during her treatment. They even charged us for the cloth they wrapped our daughter in after she died. The hospital charged us Rs. 4 lakh for medicines," Deepti, Adya's mother, said.

dengi 9-compressed

Adya was detected with Dengue in August and admitted to Rockland Hospital in Dwarka Sector 12. After five days she was shifted from Rockland Hospital to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where the 7-year-old was immediately put on a ventilator without informing her parents.

"We thought the hospital will tell us before putting her on a ventilator but were not informed," Deepti said.

After being put on a ventilator, Adya's condition deteriorated as her brain and kidneys got affected.

dengi 11-compressed

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has promised to look into the matter and tweeted “Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in - We will take all necessary action.”



A Twitter user also tweeted with the details of Fortis Hospital's bill.

"One of my batchmate's 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it," he Tweeted about Adya.





He also said that the parents "kept insisting on MRI/CT Scan to check if she was even alive since she was on ventilator since day 5." The doctors kept delaying it.







He claimed that sugar strips, which are available at Rs. 13 per strip at Fortis Healthcare website were billed at Rs. 200 per strip.



"Started with Meropenem at INR 500 per strip, then realized the family is not protesting much, so pumped up to another brand at 7 times the price," he said.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Viral Sach: US, Canada saw two suns rising at the same time?

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Celebrity contestant HINA KHAN nominated
INDIA
Kerala: Four RSS workers attacked in Kannur
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde’s brother calls Hina Kha ‘...