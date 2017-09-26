Gurugram: 'Depressed' IIT graduate jumps to death from 23rd floor

He allegedly committed suicide late last night, the police said."Initial investigation suggested that Wadhwa was suffering from acute depression following which he took such an extreme step. It was also found that he was not satisfied with his current job profile. He was grappling with depression from last 16 months," Station Head Officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station Gaurav Phogat said.



"However, his colleagues told us that he was planning to pursue higher studies and was about to sit for an entrance examination in a management institute," the SHO said.



An investigation is underway, he said, adding the police is investigating the case with other angles as well.



"We are waiting for the deceased family members to conduct his post-mortem examination," the officer said.





A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology graduate allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road area in millennium city, the police said on Monday.Ankit Wadhwa, who hailed from Rajasthan, had come to Gurugram to pursue Master of Business Administration degree and was staying with his uncle in DLF upscale Magnolias.