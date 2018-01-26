Gurugram bus attack: Meet the school bus driver who tackled the frenzied mob

: Amid heavy protests and violence across North India for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, here is a story of Parvesh Kumar, the driver whose quick thinking saved kids.He had maintained his cool and asked students and staff to take cover under their seats as he drove them to safety.The driver has also come in for praise by the principal of the GD Goenka School who said his quick thinking saved many lives."He also warned other drivers and school management against using the Sohna road route, following which three buses travelling behind turned back," Neeta Bali, the principal, said.ALSO READ:The bus carrying 24 students, five teachers and an attendant was attacked by a group of around 60 activists, believed to be members of a fringe group, who pelted rocks and shattered the vehicle's window panes.She said Kumar, who has been working for 14 years with the school, protected all students during the attack."When the stones were being pelted, he applied breaks for a second pretending to slow down, but immediately sped away," she said.She said Kumar and the attendant also told students to cover their heads and hide under their seats while stones were being pelted.Kumar told media, "It was a terrible experience as the students were scared and crying for help.""They did not even understand what happened initially. But I asked them to keep calm and take cover under their seats while the window panes were being shattered. They did well though," he said.