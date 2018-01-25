 Gurugram Bus Attack: 18 accused men sent to a 14-day judicial custody by court
Gurugram Bus Attack: 18 accused men sent to a 14-day judicial custody by court

A video of the same incident went viral on Wednesday where children were seen crying and screaming out of fear

By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 05:55 PM
On Wednesday, the attackers stormed a bus belonging to GD Goenka School, threw stones at it damaging its windows. Frightened children and their attendants were crouching and ducking for cover at the time of the incident.

Gurugram: Amid heavy protests and violence across North India for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, 18 people who were arrested in connection with an attack on a school bus were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Sohna Court.



Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu said the arrests were made following the attack on the bus and the torching of a Haryana Roadways bus in Gurugram on Wednesday.





Terming the school bus attack incident as "unfortunate", Sandhu told the media that the mob was controlled in time. He also said,"It was an unfortunate incident. We are very upset about it. But police reached in time and took appropriate action,".

ALSO READ: Padmaavat protest: Frenzied mob goes on rampage, attacks school bus in Gurugram

The school bus was attacked on Wednesday in protests against the Hindi movie "Padmaavat". A video of children crying and screaming out of fear also went viral on the social media platforms.

Police also said that adequate protection had been provided by the police to all theaters and anyone found indulging in unlawful activities.

