Gurugram Bus Attack: 18 accused men sent to a 14-day judicial custody by court



Accused, in connection with the attack on a school bus in #Gurugram sent to 14 days judicial custody by Sohna Court. #Padmaavat (ANI)

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 25, 2018



18 people have been arrested in connection with attack on a school bus and torching of a Haryana Roadways bus in #Gurugram yesterday, case registered: BS Sandhu, DGP Haryana pic.twitter.com/BTxUtJHK3Q



— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018



: Amid heavy protests and violence across North India for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, 18 people who were arrested in connection with an attack on a school bus were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Sohna Court.Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu said the arrests were made following the attack on the bus and the torching of a Haryana Roadways bus in Gurugram on Wednesday.Terming the school bus attack incident as "unfortunate", Sandhu told the media that the mob was controlled in time. He also said,"It was an unfortunate incident. We are very upset about it. But police reached in time and took appropriate action,".The school bus was attacked on Wednesday in protests against the Hindi movie "Padmaavat". A video of children crying and screaming out of fear also went viral on the social media platforms.Police also said that adequate protection had been provided by the police to all theaters and anyone found indulging in unlawful activities.