BSP founder Kanshi Ram's statue vandalised



CAUGHT ON CAM: Statue of BSP founder Kanshi Ram vandalized in Ambedkar Bhavan in Gurgaon by unidentified men (30/5)https://t.co/RTLZfTA456

— ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2016

The CCTV footage shows four miscreants with their faces covered.One of them vandalised the statue of Kanshi Ram with a sledge hammer while three others were keeping guard.Dalit community demanded strict action against the culprits and warned police of staging protests across the state of Haryana if miscreants not arrested soon.Here's the CCTV footage: