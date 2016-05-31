BSP founder Kanshi Ram's statue vandalised

The CCTV footage shows four miscreants with their faces covered.
One of them vandalised the statue of Kanshi Ram with a sledge hammer while three others were keeping guard.
ALSO READ: Sonia attacks govt over charges against Vadra; says Modi is a PM, not a 'shahenshah'
Dalit community demanded strict action against the culprits and warned police of staging protests across the state of Haryana if miscreants not arrested soon.
Here's the CCTV footage:
CAUGHT ON CAM: Statue of BSP founder Kanshi Ram vandalized in Ambedkar Bhavan in Gurgaon by unidentified men (30/5)https://t.co/RTLZfTA456
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2016
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 31 May 2016 02:51 AM