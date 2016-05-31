 BSP founder Kanshi Ram's statue vandalised
By: || Updated: 31 May 2016 08:21 AM
GURUGRAM: Statue of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram was vandalised in Ambedkar Bhavan in Gurugram, Haryana by unidentified men on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows four miscreants with their faces covered.

One of them vandalised the statue of Kanshi Ram with a sledge hammer while three others were keeping guard.

Dalit community demanded strict action against the culprits and warned police of staging protests across the state of Haryana if miscreants not arrested soon.

Here's the CCTV footage:

