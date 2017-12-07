Gurugram 7-yr-old’s death case: Fortis EXPOSED; had earned profit upto 1737% on medicines

Gurugram: Shocking details have emerged in Government report on 7-year-old Aadya’s death in Gurugram’s famous Fortis hospital. The girl, who had been brought to the hospital for receiving treatment for dengue passed away during treatment.The girl’s family was later handed over a cheque of Rs 16 lakh, which shook the family of the girl.Various shocking details came to light after Government panel began investigating the matter. As per the panel, it was found that the hospital earned profit upto 1737% on medicines and later offered bribe to the mourning family to suppress the matter.As per Haryana Government report, “Fortis hospital earned profit of upto 1737% on various also medicines. Also, it earned 108% profit on most of the medicines”. The report further read that “Even though the hospital had generic medicines, it still prescribed branded medicines to the girl”.Speaking on the same, girl’s father said “I was called for a meeting by the senior hospital authorities after my daughter’s death, who first handed me a cheque of Rs 16 lakh saying we are refunding the entire amount and later handed me over another cheque of Rs 25lakh asking me to not escalate the matter and suppress it”.A similar incident was observed in Delhi’s famous Max hospital located in North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, where the hospital had declared 2 babies who had been brought for treatment as dead when one of them was still breathing.