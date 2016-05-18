Gurugram: 7-yr-old Ryan International School student, victim of hit-and-run case, no more

:: A class three student of the Ryan International School, who was allegedly hit by a van after being dropped on the wrong side of the road by a school bus on May 9, succumbed to her injuries at the Medanta hospital on Wednesday.Jiya (L) was hit by a van after being dropped on the wrong side of the road by a school bus on May 9.The girl, who had fallen on the ground from the impact of the incident and suffered swelling in the brain, was under constant supervision by the doctors in the intensive care unit after she slipped into coma.The incident took place on May 9 when the school bus, running allegedly without a conductor and an attendant - mandatory for school buses, dropped the girl on the opposite side near Krishna Colony in Sector 9.Jiya succumbed to her injuries at Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Wednesday.A speeding car hit the girl Jiya when she was crossing the road.The seven-year-old girl's parents registered a complaint at Sector 4 police outpost.The school administration had, however, said that there was no negligence on their part.Ryan International School Principal Peeya Sharma had earlier said that the school would bear all expenses of the child's treatment.