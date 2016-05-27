 Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Baramulla
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Baramulla

Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Baramulla

By: || Updated: 27 May 2016 08:59 AM
Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Baramulla
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out today between militants and security forces in Tangmarg area of Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Security forces launched a search operation in Kanchipora village of Tangmarg, 35 kms from here, following information about presence of two militants in the area, a police official said.

Exchange of fire between the two sides started at 6.30 am but so far no casualties were reported from either side, he said.



 

Two terrorists reportedly belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen were holed up in the area. The security forces eliminated both the terrorists after hours of gunbattle.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tamil Nadu forest fire doused: Defence Minister

trending now

INDIA
Hasin Jahan hits back, says 'Shami would have run ...
VIDEO
Construction of Ram temple is certain: RSS
VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...