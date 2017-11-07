Gulshan Kumar Film and Television Institute of India to come up soon: Tulsi Kumar

Noida: Taking her late father and music mogul Gulshan Kumar's legacy forward, singer Tulsi Kumar on Tuesday announced Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India (GKFTII).



The film school, which promises to be a comprehensive media school under one roof, was announced here in the presence of actress Vidya Balan, who was in the city to promote her forthcoming film "Tumhari Sulu".



Tulsi said that her father and the late T-Series music label founder had a dream to come out with an affordable film school with first class qualified technicians and artists, and she is taking it forward with the support of her husband Hitesh Ralhan. The couple has sought to create a proper course structure and come up with innovative ideas to make it affordable and cost effective.



Vidya highlighted the need of credible institutions for film education before anyone starts working with someone.

"All the best for this venture," Vidya said.

Tulsi also expressed her excitement, saying that it is a very special day for her.



"GKFTII is going to be a one stop hub for filmmaking courses across the country. It is going to provide everyone and upcoming filmmakers with an opportunity to learn and groom their talent. With everyone's blessing, I hope GKFTII will be one of a kind in India, and then within the world," Tulsi added.



Known for helping the music industry boom in later 1980s and early 1990s, Gulshan Kumars' music label T-Series became a name to reckon with. He was murdered in 1997.



