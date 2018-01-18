Gulmarg avalanche: Swedish skier killed, another rescued

"An avalanche struck near second phase Gondola cable car on Affarwat peak in Gulmarg in which two skiers got trapped," a police spokesman said.
One skier, identified as Daniel from Sweden, has died, the spokesman said, adding another Swedish national, Benjamin was rescued by ski rescue team of the police.
First Published: 18 Jan 2018 06:33 PM