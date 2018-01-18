 Gulmarg avalanche: Swedish skier killed, another rescued
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Gulmarg avalanche: Swedish skier killed, another rescued

Gulmarg avalanche: Swedish skier killed, another rescued

The avalanche struck near second phase Gondola cable car on Affarwat peak in Gulmarg

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 06:50 PM
Gulmarg avalanche: Swedish skier killed, another rescued

IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: PTI/ FILE

Srinagar: A Swedish skier died while another was rescued by police today after an avalanche struck the Gulmarg skiing resort of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"An avalanche struck near second phase Gondola cable car on Affarwat peak in Gulmarg in which two skiers got trapped," a police spokesman said.

ALSO READ: Lucknow stabbing: School principal arrested, girl to be produced before juvenile justice board

One skier, identified as Daniel from Sweden, has died, the spokesman said, adding another Swedish national, Benjamin was rescued by ski rescue team of the police.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Baby Moshe revisits Nariman House in Mumbai, Netanyahu announces 'Living Memorial' plans

trending now

VIDEO
Will Rajinikanth ally with Kamal Haasan?
VIDEO
In Graphics: I am not pregnant, says Bipasha Basu
VIDEO
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes history after flying in ...