Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'Modi shedding tears in BJP rallies is mere marketing,' says Shankarsinh Vaghela

Just before Gujarat Assembly elections at ABP News', on Tuesday, former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela attacked PM Narendra Modi and said that his "tears in BJP rallies is mere marketing"."PM Modi shedding tears in BJP rallies is mere marketing," Shankarsinh Vaghela said."Both BJP and Congress are just involved in marketing," Vaghela further said."I fail to understand how there can be an internal strife in a party. There's no human touch with party workers now, it's only commercial dealings with them," he added.Commenting about Hardik Patel, Vaghela said-"Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh are working for themselves, they can't make a difference in politics.""Modi hugs Obama, Trump which is a diplomacy, gesture and it appreciated. Rahul Gandhi, I believe is a thorough gentleman," he said.While revealing his reason behind quitting Congress, he said, "Match fixing in selection of candidates for 35 seats in the party".In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.