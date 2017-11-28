Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan Live Updates: 'People have developed hunger for development,' says Vijay Rupani

Here are LIVE UPDATES from ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan:



There is no anti incumbency against us, we will win more seats in Gujarat this time: Gujarat CM



Making fun of "Vikas" (development) equals to making fun of Gujarat: Vijay Rupani



Gujarat people have developed hunger for development: Vijay Rupani



Congress has done vote bank politics till date: Vijay Rupani



Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will grace the event at 10 am.









Gujarat Assembly elections are just around the corner and both national parties, Congress and BJP are trying hard to woo the voters. PM Narendra Modi and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi have already paid multiple visits to the state.Making the fight for political corridors more interesting, X-factors like Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor have offered their support to the Congress.In such a heated environment,has organisedon Monday, in order to give political parties a platform so that they can tell (and people decide) why voters vote for them.In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.