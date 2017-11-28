Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'If BJP will get 150 seats in Gujarat Election 2017, I will take sanyas,' announces Alpesh Thakor

In ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan Alpesh Thakor alleged that seven lakh youths are unemployed in Gujarat.
Giving an open challenge to BJP he said-"If BJP will get 150 seats in Gujarat Election 2017, I will take 'sanyas'."
During the conclave, he further said-"There is no development in the rural areas in Gujarat."
While alleging that Gujarat's model is hollow, Alpesh Thakor said, "Entire Gujarat is against BJP".
In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.
In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.
First Published: 28 Nov 2017 01:20 PM