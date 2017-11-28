 Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'If BJP will get 150 seats in Gujarat Election 2017, I will take sanyas,' announces Alpesh Thakor
By: || Updated: 28 Nov 2017 01:21 PM
Image: Alpesh Thakor speaks during ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan in Gujarat on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor who is teaming up with Patidar leader Hardik Patel has, on Tuesday, come down heavily on BJP government which is presently ruling the state.

In ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan Alpesh Thakor alleged that seven lakh youths are unemployed in Gujarat.

Giving an open challenge to BJP he said-"If BJP will get 150 seats in I will take 'sanyas'."

During the conclave, he further said-"There is no development in the rural areas in Gujarat."

While alleging that Gujarat's model is hollow, Alpesh Thakor said, "Entire Gujarat is against BJP".

In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.

In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.

