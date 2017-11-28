Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'Congress has no leader in Gujarat, outsourcing leaders,' says Vijay Rupani

Here are 10 important excerpts from Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's interview during Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan:



BJP will win 150 plus seats in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani



Hardik Patel wanted reservation for Patidar in OBC quota, Now they are all silent on this: Vijay Rupani



Congress sought votes in the name of Indira Gandhi in all state elections , why can’t we seek votes in the name of Modi: Vijay Rupani



Congress wants PM only from Nehru-Gandhi family: Vijay Rupani



When Modi was CM we got 125 seats now he is PM BJP will get more than 150 seats: Vijay Rupani



Congress has no leader in Gujarat, outsourcing leaders: Vijay Rupani



There is no anti incumbency against us, we will win more seats in Gujarat this time: Gujarat CM



Making fun of "Vikas" (development) equals to making fun of Gujarat: Vijay Rupani



Gujarat people have developed hunger for development: Vijay Rupani



Congress has done vote bank politics till date: Vijay Rupani



There is nothing wrong in seeking votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi, Rupani added during ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan conclave.In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.