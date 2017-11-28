Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan: 'Congress has no leader in Gujarat, outsourcing leaders,' says Vijay Rupani

There is nothing wrong in seeking votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi, Rupani added during ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan conclave.
Here are 10 important excerpts from Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's interview during Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan:
- BJP will win 150 plus seats in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani
- Hardik Patel wanted reservation for Patidar in OBC quota, Now they are all silent on this: Vijay Rupani
- Congress sought votes in the name of Indira Gandhi in all state elections , why can’t we seek votes in the name of Modi: Vijay Rupani
- Congress wants PM only from Nehru-Gandhi family: Vijay Rupani
- When Modi was CM we got 125 seats now he is PM BJP will get more than 150 seats: Vijay Rupani
- Congress has no leader in Gujarat, outsourcing leaders: Vijay Rupani
- There is no anti incumbency against us, we will win more seats in Gujarat this time: Gujarat CM
- Making fun of "Vikas" (development) equals to making fun of Gujarat: Vijay Rupani
- Gujarat people have developed hunger for development: Vijay Rupani
- Congress has done vote bank politics till date: Vijay Rupani
In Gujarat, which is a home state of PM Narendra Modi, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.
In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.
